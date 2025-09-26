Switzerland plans extra taxes on electric vehicles

The Federal Council wants to tax electric vehicles more heavily

Electric vehicles are to be taxed more heavily from 2030. The government has put out to consultation two tax variants - one based on the number of kilometres travelled, the other on electricity - to continue financing Switzerland's roads.

This new tax is intended to compensate for the shortfall in mineral oil tax caused by the emergence of electric cars, says the Federal Council in a press release. This tax will be paid into the funds earmarked for road maintenance.

Electric vehicle owners pay no equivalent tax. However, the government believes it is legitimate for road users to pay for this infrastructure.

It is proposing two alternatives. One is to tax the number of kilometres travelled. The heavier the vehicle, the higher the charge. The other involves a tax on the electricity used to recharge the vehicle.

The tax, which will be charged at a rate of 22.8 centimes/kWh regardless of the type of vehicle, will be collected at charging stations.

