Coop to introduce external controls on meat

Reports say retailer Coop whose reputation has been damaged by a meat scandal will commission an external firm to prevent further malpractice.

Coop boss Joos Sutter told the Sonntags Blick newspaper that from the beginning of next year an independent quality control company would make unannounced visits to the butcher’s sections of its supermarkets.

The move is in response to revelations by a German-language consumer television programme, Kassensturz, that packaged meat past its use-by date was routinely removed from its packaging and offered for sale at the open meat counter as fresh meat.

It was also claimed by Coop butchers, who asked not to be identified, that imported meat was at times mixed with local meat.

Following the broadcast, Coop announced that its employees would no longer be allowed to unpack packaged meat, and sell it at the open meat counter.

The supermarket chain also set up an ombudsman’s office so employees can lodge complaints without fear of reprisals.

Sutter said meat sales had not yet been affected by the scandal.

