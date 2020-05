This content was published on May 8, 2020 4:00 PM

It turns out there is some good in all this craziness! In the fourth episode of our new series, there's colourful ducks, tasty baked goods, big radishes and more! Every episode is made up of the ‘silver linings’ you’re finding in the current difficult situation, so don't hesitate to share some positivity with us! Let’s spread it around.



You can send a video, or a picture and an audio file to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch to feature in one of the next episodes.

