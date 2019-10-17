Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Workplace Switzerland

Corruption Geneva Airport fires head of security and deputy

Geneva airport

The head of security at Geneva airport spent a month-and-a-half in prison for corruption and the misappropriation of public interests

(Keystone)

Two people, including the head of security at Geneva airport, have been dismissed as part of a corruption case involving the awarding of publicly funded contracts. 

The men had been arrested in May following several raids, including at the airport, in connection with an investigation into the awarding of two contracts to a Geneva-based security firm in February 2018. 

The men were sacked at the beginning of July, reported Swiss public radioexternal link, RTS, on Thursday. 

The head of security at Geneva airport had already spent a month-and-a-half in prison for corruption and the misappropriation of public interests. His deputy was implicated in the case later. He was dismissed on July 9 and his lawyer immediately appealed, claiming his client had only been following orders. 

Geneva Airport confirmed the sackings. Both positions have already been advertised on the airport website.



RTS/ts

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters