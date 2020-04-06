China is sending protective material to Switzerland with a first batch of “urgently needed” gowns delivered to Zurich hospitals on Monday, Keystone-SDA news agency reported, citing cantonal authorities. More flights are planned.
The personal protective gear arrived at Zurich Airport on Sunday evening from Shanghai. The supplies will be distributed to 34 healthcare institutions in the cantons of Zurich and Schwyz.
Additional protective materials such as masks, gloves and safety glasses are expected to arrive in the coming days, according to SWISS International Airlines.
With coronavirus continuing to spread in Switzerland, doctors have warned of a pending lack of protective gear for medical staff, especially masks.
Switzerland recently introduced temporary restrictions on the export of protective equipment to head off shortages among medical staff and others fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, Brussels instructed the European Union member states to stop blocking exports of protective equipment to Switzerland and the other countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Keystone-SDA/ds