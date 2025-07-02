Artist Saype pays tribute to women’s football in Geneva

On Tuesday, artist Saype unveiled a fresco on grass in Geneva’s Parc La Grange, paying tribute to women’s football on the eve of the kick-off of the Women’s European Championship. The Franco-Swiss artist has become famous for his ephemeral, poetic works on grass.

In a press release from the City of Geneva, Saype explains that art and sport have the power to transcend the barriers between human beings. The fresco in Parc La Grange aims to convey this message.

The work depicts a child tracing a figure on the ground that resembles a football pitch. The girl imagines “her own pitch, made to measure”. Whatever its origin, the lines drawn by the child “become above all a place for sharing”.

The fresco, painted directly on the grass using entirely biodegradable paint, covers an area of 8,500 m2, according to the City of Geneva in its press release. The design took 4 days to complete. The environmentally-friendly pigments used reflect “the artist’s commitment to sustainability”.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

