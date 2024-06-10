Federal Office of Culture presents the 2024 Swiss Art and Design Awards

The prizes, each worth CHF25,000 ($27.800), will be awarded at two different award ceremonies taking place during Art Basel this week. Keystone / Ti-Press / Pablo Gianinazzi

The Federal Office of Culture (BAK) announced the 28 winners of the 2024 Swiss Art and Design Awards on Monday. Their work will be presented during Art Basel, which takes place this week.

Eleven art awards were awarded by the BAK, as detailed in a press release on Monday. The prizes were awarded in the categories of architecture, art or criticism, editing, and exhibition. The architecture firm Bessire Winter from Feldbrunnen in canton Solothurn, the Canadian artist Vanessa Disler, and the St. Gallen performance artist Juliette Uzor were among the recipients.

Additionally, 17 design awards were given in categories such as graphic design, photography, and product design. Those honoured include Basel-based graphic designer Sylvan Lanz, Zurich-based photographers Lena Amuat & Zoë Meyer, and Rapperswil-based product designer Beat Baumgartner.

The prizes, each worth CHF25,000 ($27.800), will be awarded at two different award ceremonies taking place during Art Basel. In addition, the already well-known winners of the Swiss Grand Prix Art/ Prix Meret Oppenheim and the Swiss Grand Prix Design will also be honoured at the events. They include cultural mediator Jacqueline Burckhardt, and fashion designer and creative director Lucie Meier.

The works of the finalists of the art and design awards will be on display in the Swiss Art Awards and Swiss Design Awards exhibitions in Basel from June 11 to 16. The Grand Prix winners will also be presented in the exhibitions, for example in the form of video portraits.

