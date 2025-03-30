The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Chinese film ‘Black Dog’ wins in Fribourg

FIFF crowns Chinese film "Black Dog
FIFF crowns Chinese film 'Black Dog'. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Chinese film ‘Black Dog’ wins in Fribourg
Listening: Chinese film ‘Black Dog’ wins in Fribourg

The 39th Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) has ended with a new attendance record. It also crowned a Chinese film the winner of the 2025 Grand Prix: Black Dog. Another Chinese production, My Friend An Delie, won the Jury's Special Prize.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year, the FIFF has well surpassed the symbolic 50,000-seat mark reached last year, the organisers announced on Saturday.

Like last year, the 2025 winner is once again a Chinese film. Guan Hu’s Black Dog won the 2025 Grand Prize and the Critics’ Choice Award. The tale of friendship between a man and his dog won over the international Jury.

+ Fribourg film festival highlights theme of freedom

My Friend An Delie won the Special Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. These two awards honour the first feature film by actor and director Dong Zijian, a star in China, who, in the words of the jury, has produced “a powerful and deeply honest portrayal of childhood trauma, friendship and memory”.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
81 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Teenager gets trapped in shop door and dies

More

Teenage burglar dies trapped in shop door

This content was published on A 16-year-old boy was trapped in a shop door during an attempted burglary in Vevey, western Switzerland, on Friday night. He died on the spot.

Read more: Teenage burglar dies trapped in shop door
WHO must cut budget by 20 per cent after US withdrawal

More

WHO must cut budget by 20% after US withdrawal

This content was published on The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed cutting its budget by a fifth. This comes after its largest contributor, the US, decided to withdraw.

Read more: WHO must cut budget by 20% after US withdrawal

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR