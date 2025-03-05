Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zoë Më to fly Swiss flag at Eurovision Song Contest

Fribourg singer Zoë Më at Eurovision Song Contest Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zoë Më will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in May in her hometown of Basel, Swiss public broadcaster SRG announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

The Fribourg-based singer’s song will be unveiled next Monday at 10am.

“Representing Switzerland at ESC, at a time when Basel is hosting the world’s biggest music event, is a great honour and a little surreal,” said the 24-year-old singer.

“On the road between Berlin and Freiburg, somewhere between film music and modern beats, she creates her own ‘Chill Noir’ pop style and thus paints the image of a young woman who loves her imperfections,” reads the singer’s website.

Bilingual pop

Më began writing her own songs at the age of 10. Today, she sings in German and French. Her love of the French language marks her musicality.

Yet the young woman does not come from a bilingual family. She learned French at school and with her friends. Born in Basel, she first lived in Germany before settling in Fribourg with her family in 2009.

Her talent for building musical bridges between cultures has been rewarded on several occasions: in 2024, she received the SRF 3 Best Talent and RTS Artiste Radar awards. Her bilingual EP Dorienne Gris has earned her appearances at festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and Luzern Live.

Switzerland in the final

As host country, Switzerland automatically qualifies for the final on May 17. However, the Swiss artist will be on stage to perform at the first semi-final on May 13.

This year, artists from 37 countries are taking part in Eurovision. With over 160 million viewers, the contest is one of the world’s biggest televised events.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

