Lithuanian film “Akiplėša” (“Toxic”) wins main prize in Locarno

Lithuanian film "Akiplėša" ("Toxic") wins main prize in Locarno Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Golden Leopard prize of best movie at the 77th Locarno Film Festival went to "Akiplėša" ("Toxic") by Lithuanian director Saulė Bliuvaitė.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Bliuvaitė’s feature film reflects the dreary lives of girls in an industrial city, which they want to escape with the help of a modeling career. The focus is on friends Marija and Kristina, who torture their bodies to ever greater extremes in order to stay slim and start a new life as models far away from home.

Director Bliuvaitė shows the loneliness and forlornness of the two 13-year-olds in strong, cool-coloured images. Marija has been sent away by her mother to live with her grandmother and Kristina’s father has neither time nor interest in his own daughter, but only wants to spend time with his mistress.

In the poor, small children’s rooms, the girls kill time and dream of a world in which they mean something.

More

More The man from Shanghai: Marco Müller keeps sowing the future of cinema This content was published on The former director of the Locarno Film Festival is fostering a new generation of Chinese filmmakers, who may soon turn China into the largest film industry in the world. Read more: The man from Shanghai: Marco Müller keeps sowing the future of cinema

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.