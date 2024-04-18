Minister opens Swiss entry to 2024 Venice Biennale

A fiery-eyed Helvetia features as part of this year's Swiss pavilion at Venice. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

As the 60th edition of the Venice Art Biennale opened its doors on Thursday, Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider inaugurated the Swiss Pavilion.

In her speech, the interior minister – who is also responsible for culture – emphasised the idea of confrontation with “the other”. “Foreigners Everywhere” is also the motto of this year’s Biennale.

Baume-Schneider said engaging with others is a proven method of opening up to the world and reassuring oneself of one’s own identity. Her remarks were relayed by a statement by the interior ministry on Thursday.

According to the ministry, Baume-Schneider also met with Liechtenstein’s Culture Minister Manuel Frick on Thursday. Further meetings are planned with Luxembourg’s Culture Minister Eric Thill and Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

This year’s Swiss pavilion was designed by Swiss-Brazilian artist Guerreiro do Divino Amor. The sixth and seventh chapters of the artist’s “Superfictional World Atlas” saga will be on display. The monumental installation scrutinises national myths, among other things. The Swiss pavilion was organised by the Pro Helvetia cultural foundation.

