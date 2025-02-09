Nine prizewinners named at the Prix de Lausanne

Thousands of spectators watched the final at the Beaulieu Theatre on Saturday.
Thanks to scholarships, these talented dancers from the US, Japan, South Korea, China and the UK will have the opportunity to be accepted into one of the Prix de Lausanne’s renowned partner schools and companies, the organisers said on Saturday evening.
The winners were YounJae Park (South Korea), Eric Poor (US), Shinnosuke Yasuumi (Japan), Hanxi Wang (China), Hector Jain (US), Ryan Handa (US), Hono Hamasaki (Japan), Bogyeong Kim (South Korea) and Jakob Wheway Hughes (UK).
The candidates from all over the world were judged in dance classes and individually on stage for a week in Lausanne. The 20 best dancers competed against each other in the final on Saturday.
The jury was chaired by French ballet dancer Laurent Hilaire, director of the Bavarian State Ballet since May 2022. The prestigious Prix de Lausanne was established in 1973.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
