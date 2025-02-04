Prix de Lausanne features 85 dancers from 23 countries

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
53rd Prix de Lausanne dance competition is being held in the Swiss city from February 2-9. Keystone-SDA
The 53rd Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition is underway. A total of 85 young dancers from 23 countries are competing in the Swiss city in the hope of qualifying for Saturday's final.

“It was my dream to take part in this competition, I’ve been watching the Prix for so many years, it’s really great to have been selected,” 15-year-old Yve-Noelle Bollinger told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Monday.

For this Swiss-New Zealand dual national – the daughter of a Zurich photographer and a New Zealand ballet dancer – who lives in Southport, Australia, it’s also an opportunity to reconnect with her roots.

“All my Swiss family come to see me dance,” she says.

In addition to Yve-Noelle, 43 girls and 41 boys aged 15 to 18 are taking part in this international dance competition from February 2 to 9.

They were selected from 445 applicants by video. The final, which will be held on Saturday, comprises twenty candidates who compete for scholarships to prestigious dance companies.

'My dream is to go to the Royal Ballet School in London'

Why are there so many Japanese taking part? "This can be explained by the fact that in Japan there are many high level schools but no dance companies, whereas in Switzerland, the dancers are employed. As the Japanese have to leave their country to become professional, the competition is certainly the best way to break…

Read more: ‘My dream is to go to the Royal Ballet School in London’

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

