Switzerland pays tribute to Olympics chief Thomas Bach

Lausanne, Vaud and the Swiss Confederation thank Thomas Bach Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Government Minister Guy Parmelin, the canton of Vaud and the city of Lausanne paid tribute to Thomas Bach on Wednesday evening. The IOC President, whose term ends in June, was feted with awards.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Lausanne, Vaud et la Confédération remercient Thomas Bach Original Read more: Lausanne, Vaud et la Confédération remercient Thomas Bach

The official ceremony in honour of the 71-year-old took place in the early evening on the campus of the hotel school Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was presented with highest award of the host canton and city: the Mérite cantonal Vaudois and the Médaille d’or de la Ville de Lausanne. Bach expressed “immense emotion” on receiving the awards and “profound gratitude” to the canton of Vaud and the city of Lausanne.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With their highest awards, the canton and the city recognised the work accomplished by Bach during his 12 years at the head of the IOC. A lawyer by profession, the Olympic foil team champion at the Montreal Olympics in 1976 was elected IOC president in September 2013. He has been a member of the body since 1991.

More

More Why Switzerland remains at the heart of corruption in sport This content was published on Switzerland is home to many international sports federations – and scandals. We examine what’s gone wrong and what needs to change. Read more: Why Switzerland remains at the heart of corruption in sport

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.