Switzerland pays tribute to Olympics chief Thomas Bach

Government Minister Guy Parmelin, the canton of Vaud and the city of Lausanne paid tribute to Thomas Bach on Wednesday evening. The IOC President, whose term ends in June, was feted with awards.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The official ceremony in honour of the 71-year-old took place in the early evening on the campus of the hotel school Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was presented with highest award of the host canton and city: the Mérite cantonal Vaudois and the Médaille d’or de la Ville de Lausanne. Bach expressed “immense emotion” on receiving the awards and “profound gratitude” to the canton of Vaud and the city of Lausanne.

With their highest awards, the canton and the city recognised the work accomplished by Bach during his 12 years at the head of the IOC. A lawyer by profession, the Olympic foil team champion at the Montreal Olympics in 1976 was elected IOC president in September 2013. He has been a member of the body since 1991.

