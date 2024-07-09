Czech minister calls attackers of Kyiv hospital ‘dregs of humanity’

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday he had summoned Russia’s ambassador in Prague following an attack on a children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital, saying those who carried out the strike were the “dregs of humanity”.

Ukrainian authorities say Russia struck the main children’s hospital in Kyiv with a cruise missile and fired missiles at other cities on Monday, killing at least 41 civilians across the country.

Russia denied it had attacked a Kyiv children’s hospital and said, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian anti-missile fire was to blame for Monday’s strike.

“I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador,” Lipavsky said on social media platform X. “Murderers who attack children in hospitals are the dregs of humanity. He has been instructed to deliver the message in Moscow.”

The Russian ambassador met a Czech deputy minister while Lipavsky was on a trip to Washington for a NATO summit, CTK news agency said.