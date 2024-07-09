Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Czech minister calls attackers of Kyiv hospital ‘dregs of humanity’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday he had summoned Russia’s ambassador in Prague following an attack on a children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital, saying those who carried out the strike were the “dregs of humanity”.

Ukrainian authorities say Russia struck the main children’s hospital in Kyiv with a cruise missile and fired missiles at other cities on Monday, killing at least 41 civilians across the country.

Russia denied it had attacked a Kyiv children’s hospital and said, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian anti-missile fire was to blame for Monday’s strike.

“I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador,” Lipavsky said on social media platform X. “Murderers who attack children in hospitals are the dregs of humanity. He has been instructed to deliver the message in Moscow.”

The Russian ambassador met a Czech deputy minister while Lipavsky was on a trip to Washington for a NATO summit, CTK news agency said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR