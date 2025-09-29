Deloitte UK Readies Job Cuts, Raises Partner Salaries by 4%

(Bloomberg) — Deloitte LLP is set to cut jobs at its UK business as the company weathers a sector-wide slowdown in consulting services.

The Big-Four firm kicked off a review of some of its internal services teams in Britain in recent weeks, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Some staff in roles such as marketing and business development may face the risk of elimination, the people said.

At the same time, Deloitte partners in the UK and Switzerland are getting an average 4% pay raise for the financial year ended May 31, according to a statement Tuesday. Their pay will go about as high as £1.05 million ($1.4 million), from £1.01 million in the previous 12 months. In comparison, rival PricewaterhouseCoopers kept its UK partners’ pay almost flat at an average £865,000.

The broader consulting industry has been battling a slump in demand for its traditional services, compounded by a drop in the volume of mergers and acquisitions over the last couple of years and government spending cuts in the US. That’s prompted them to reduce costs, with companies ranging from Accenture Plc to McKinsey & Co. slashing headcounts.

Deloitte may terminate some roles, but it might create other positions and move some at-risk staff to new roles where possible, one of the people said. The global firm embarked on a major reorganization in 2024, shrinking from five major business units to four.

A representative for Deloitte didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Deloitte’s UK senior partner and chief executive Richard Houston said that geopolitics and economic headwinds meant that some clients had been delaying investments.

“In light of this, we have had to review and make changes to the shape of our firm, but we’ve remained resilient with notable client successes across our businesses,” Houston said. He added that the UK business would continue to transform, citing tech adoption and stronger collaboration with other Deloitte member firms in the region.

Deloitte said revenue for its tech consulting business contracted 10% to £1.67 billion in 2025, which it said was a result of clients holding back on spending. Overall revenue fell 1% to £5.68 billion, from £5.75 billion the previous year.

The UK firm’s audit and assurance business grew 3% to £969 million, while its tax and legal unit grew 7% to £1.34 billion. Its strategy, risk and transactions business was up 3% to £901 million.

Houston called the numbers a “robust set of results in a complex market.”

