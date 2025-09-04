Swiss footballer Embolo sentenced for threatening behaviour
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss footballer Embolo sentenced for threatening behaviour
National footballer Breel Embolo has been sentenced to a conditional fine for making multiple threats during an argument. The Basel Court of Appeal confirmed the judgement of the lower court on Wednesday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Fussballer Breel Embolo in zweiter Instanz wegen Drohung verurteilt
Original
The court rejected the footballer’s appeal and upheld a conditional fine of 45 daily rates of CHF3,000 ($3,727) and a probationary period of two years for Embolo.
The case concerns an altercation in Basel in May 2018. In his reasons for the judgement, the court president relied on witness statements that described Embolo as the aggressor in this street altercation. He considered this to be a “more serious threat”.
The court also followed the lower court in the case of the professional athlete’s colleague. Embolo’s teammate, who had also lodged an appeal, received a conditional prison sentence of eight months for, among other things, simple assault. This is two months less than the sentence handed down by the lower court. He is accused of breaking a man’s nose with a punch during the fight.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.