The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Demographics

Swiss house prices rose sharply in June

House prices rose sharply in June
View of the city of Lausanne. In the Lake Geneva region, prices of detached houses rose sharply, ImmoScout24 reports. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss house prices rose sharply in June
Listening: Swiss house prices rose sharply in June

The prices of homes and apartments in Switzerland rose again in June. In the Lake Geneva region, prices of detached houses rose sharply. Meanwhile, in Zurich and its surrounding region the opposite trend was observed.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In June, the published prices for detached houses rose by 0.8% compared to the previous month, according to the purchase index published on Wednesday by the property platform ImmoScout24. This tracks the prices of owner-occupied homes offered for sale. Over a year, the increase was 3.6%.

The rise in prices for condominiums was more moderate, following a sharp rise in May. The monthly increase was 0.2%, while the year-on-year rise was 4.5%.

More

At regional level, the Lake Geneva region, with an increase of 2%, saw the strongest rise in prices for a family home last month. Prices also rose in north-western Switzerland (+1.6%) and eastern Switzerland (+1.5%).

By contrast, prices were slightly below the national average in central Switzerland (+0.7%) and canton Ticino in the south of the country (+0.4%). In the Zurich region (-0.9%), atypical price reductions were registered for houses, according to ImmoScout24.

On the condominium market, central Switzerland is the region where prices have risen the most, an increase of 1.8%, which is probably due largely to the very limited supply. Eastern Switzerland recorded an increase of 0.4%, slightly above average.

More
Property in Switzerland is expensive - and the debt burden is also high.

More

Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works

This content was published on Home loans are cheap in Switzerland. There are good sides and bad sides to this. Here is what you need to know about mortgages in Switzerland.

Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works

By contrast, Zurich (+0.1%), Ticino (+0.1%) and northwestern Switzerland (-0.1%) showed little change on the previous month, while the central Plateau region (-0.2%) and the Lake Geneva region (-0.3%) recorded slight falls.

On the other hand, rents continue to rise in many places, particularly for new lettings.

ImmoScout24 points out that the gap between the cost of renting and the cost of home ownership is widening again, and that home ownership is currently less expensive than renting, particularly over the long term.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

St. Moritz registers the summer as a brand

More

St Moritz registers ‘summer’ as trademark

This content was published on The chic resort of St Moritz in southeastern Switzerland has registered "summer" as a trademark under the name "St Summer". The resort in canton Graubünden is launching a campaign to strengthen its summer business.

Read more: St Moritz registers ‘summer’ as trademark
Heavy crowds expected at Swiss airports

More

Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer

This content was published on Switzerland's main airports are preparing for a busy summer holiday period. A number of changes have been introduced to improve passenger flows that are expected to be well above average in July and August.

Read more: Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer
Beznau power plant restarted after the Aare River cools down

More

Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down

This content was published on The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week.

Read more: Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR