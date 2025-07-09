Listening: Swiss house prices rose sharply in June
The prices of homes and apartments in Switzerland rose again in June. In the Lake Geneva region, prices of detached houses rose sharply. Meanwhile, in Zurich and its surrounding region the opposite trend was observed.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les prix de l’immobilier ont nettement augmenté en juin
Original
In June, the published prices for detached houses rose by 0.8% compared to the previous month, according to the purchase index published on Wednesday by the property platform ImmoScout24. This tracks the prices of owner-occupied homes offered for sale. Over a year, the increase was 3.6%.
The rise in prices for condominiums was more moderate, following a sharp rise in May. The monthly increase was 0.2%, while the year-on-year rise was 4.5%.
More
More
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
This content was published on
In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception.
At regional level, the Lake Geneva region, with an increase of 2%, saw the strongest rise in prices for a family home last month. Prices also rose in north-western Switzerland (+1.6%) and eastern Switzerland (+1.5%).
By contrast, prices were slightly below the national average in central Switzerland (+0.7%) and canton Ticino in the south of the country (+0.4%). In the Zurich region (-0.9%), atypical price reductions were registered for houses, according to ImmoScout24.
On the condominium market, central Switzerland is the region where prices have risen the most, an increase of 1.8%, which is probably due largely to the very limited supply. Eastern Switzerland recorded an increase of 0.4%, slightly above average.
More
More
Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works
This content was published on
Home loans are cheap in Switzerland. There are good sides and bad sides to this. Here is what you need to know about mortgages in Switzerland.
By contrast, Zurich (+0.1%), Ticino (+0.1%) and northwestern Switzerland (-0.1%) showed little change on the previous month, while the central Plateau region (-0.2%) and the Lake Geneva region (-0.3%) recorded slight falls.
On the other hand, rents continue to rise in many places, particularly for new lettings.
ImmoScout24 points out that the gap between the cost of renting and the cost of home ownership is widening again, and that home ownership is currently less expensive than renting, particularly over the long term.
More
More
How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property market
This content was published on
If baby boomers sell their homes, the property market could collapse. Can younger generations hope for plummeting prices?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The chic resort of St Moritz in southeastern Switzerland has registered "summer" as a trademark under the name "St Summer". The resort in canton Graubünden is launching a campaign to strengthen its summer business.
Swiss authorities report progress on station access for people with reduced mobility
This content was published on
The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) said on Wednesday that 43 stations had been adapted for people with reduced mobility last year. The vast majority of rail travellers (82%) now benefit from easier access to stations, it says.
Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer
This content was published on
Switzerland's main airports are preparing for a busy summer holiday period. A number of changes have been introduced to improve passenger flows that are expected to be well above average in July and August.
Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents
This content was published on
Zurich police have investigated 48 cases of fan violence at stadiums in the Swiss city since last autumn and arrested a total of 38 people, Swiss public television, SRF, reports.
Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down
This content was published on
The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.