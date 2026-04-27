Over half of Swiss population view current social conditions as ‘unfair’

Income was the decisive factor in the perception of fairness, according to the survey results. Keystone-SDA

More than half of people in Switzerland feel that social conditions in the country are 'somewhat' or 'very' unfair. These are the findings of a representative survey published on Monday on behalf of the magazine Beobachter.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Wer wenig hat, fühlt sich vom System stärker benachteiligt Original Read more: Wer wenig hat, fühlt sich vom System stärker benachteiligt

Português pt Maioria na Suíça vê país como socialmente injusto Read more: Maioria na Suíça vê país como socialmente injusto

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since the last Justice Barometer conducted two years ago, the first such survey conducted by the gfs.bern research institute, dissatisfaction in Switzerland has increased. A third of respondents in 2026 felt that the system is “not very fair”, while 18% said it is “not fair at all”.

According to the representative survey, for which gfs.bern interviewed around 2,000 people, income was the decisive factor in the perception of fairness. There was an even greater divide between social classes than in the first survey, Beobachter magazine stated on Monday. “Those who have little feel significantly more disadvantaged by the system,” the magazine said.

More

More Swiss Abroad Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat? This content was published on Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. However, its wealth is distributed very unevenly: the richest 1% own 45% of total assets. Read more: Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat?

While two-thirds of the wealthy are satisfied with current conditions, three-quarters of low-income earners see things differently. According to Beobachter, the percentage of those who felt they were treated “fairly” or “very fairly” has fallen from 68% to 56% since 2024. Opinion researcher Cloé Jans from gfs.bern explained that, in the end, it all boils down to who benefits and who bears the burden.

Money decides who gets justice

According to her, the cost issue is currently at the centre of almost everything, be it rent, health insurance premiums or the old-age pension system. On an individual level, people’s own wallets are under pressure and politically there are arguments about projects worth billions, Jans told Beobachter. Fewer and fewer people believe that performance also brings prosperity.

+ These population groups may face health disadvantages in Switzerland

In addition to environmental and equality issues, 81% of respondents were concerned about high litigation and legal costs. More and more people shared the concern that justice in Switzerland had become for sale. Despite the criticism, however, “trust in the core of the state remains crisis-proof”, the magazine added.

Although Switzerland is currently in a heated debate, it is still doing so on a “common foundation of democracy, freedom and education”, it concluded.

Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories