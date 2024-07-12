Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Dutch court says government must follow EU procedure to reduce flights at Schiphol airport

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government must follow a special procedure under European rules and cannot simply decide to reduce the number of flights at Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest hubs, the Dutch Supreme Court said on Friday.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Even though the previous government had already suspended the plan to limit Schiphol’s flight movements to 460,000 per year, the decision is important for concerned airlines as it rules out any uncertainty for travellers and the sector.

It also overturned an earlier judgment by an Amsterdam court that said the Dutch State was allowed to implement two proposed measures to reduce noise pollution at Schiphol.

KEY QUOTES

“The decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal that the Dutch State was allowed to implement two proposed measures to reduce noise pollution at Schiphol will not be upheld. Based on European rules, a balanced approach procedure must be followed (to implement) the measures”, the Supreme Court said in its statement.

“KLM agrees with the clearly substantiated ruling of the Supreme Court”, KLM, Air France’s [AIRF.PA] Dutch arm, said in a statement on Friday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR