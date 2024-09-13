Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to become lecturer in Switzerland

Bruno Le Maire
Bruno Le Maire. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to become lecturer in Switzerland
Listening: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to become lecturer in Switzerland

France's departing finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, is moving to Switzerland as a lecturer.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

He will teach economics and geopolitics at the University of Lausanne, Le Maire said. However, he will remain living in France.

Following the parliamentary elections and the appointment of Michel Barnier as the new French prime minister, the appointment of a new government in France is imminent. Le Maire had previously announced that he would not continue in office.

In a farewell speech, Le Maire, 55, who belongs to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, referred to the economic progress made in France during his time in office since 2017.

+ Macron in Switzerland: ‘you may not know it, but you are also Europeans’

The re-industrialisation of the country had been set in motion and, contrary to the trend of French bashing, the disparagement of France from an economic perspective, France had become the most attractive business location in Europe, he claimed. Unemployment had fallen and growth in France was higher than in the UK, Italy and Germany, he said.

However, Le Maire is leaving office with mixed results.

The state of France’s public finances has recently deteriorated considerably. The EU Commission is already pursuing deficit proceedings against France due to excessive new borrowing. The goal of gradually bringing new borrowing back below the European limit of 3% now seems a long way off. With a public debt level of 110% of gross domestic product, France remains one of the worst performers in the eurozone.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Document

More

Swiss increasingly concerned with death

This content was published on Almost two-thirds of Swiss people are more frequently concerned with death and the issue of living wills and advance healthcare directives.

Read more: Swiss increasingly concerned with death
SNB

More

Swiss banks fret over sanctions risk to wealth business

This content was published on A survey of Swiss banks has highlighted international sanctions imposed on other countries, such as against Russia over Ukraine, as the greatest geopolitical risk to their business.

Read more: Swiss banks fret over sanctions risk to wealth business

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR