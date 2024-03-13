University of Zurich withdraws from international university ranking
The University of Zurich is withdrawing from the university ranking published by the Times Higher Education magazine. The ranking creates false incentives, the university announced on Wednesday.
According to the Swiss university, rankings often focus on measurable output, creating an incentive to increase the number of publications rather than prioritise the quality of content.
The university added that rankings also suggest that they comprehensively measure the university’s diverse achievements in research and teaching. The University of Zurich will therefore no longer provide data to the ranking.
In the last ranking for 2024 published in September 2023, the University of Zurich was ranked 80th among the world’s best universities.
Adapted from German by DeepL/mg/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
