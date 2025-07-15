Night trains from Switzerland to Sweden planned for 2026
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Night trains from Switzerland to Sweden planned for 2026
The Swiss Federal Office of Transport (FOT) has announced its intention to introduce a Basel-Copenhagen-Malmö night train service from April 2026. Operating three times a week, this route would be spared from government budget cuts.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
L’OFT souhaite un train de nuit pour la Suède dès avril 2026
Original
The FOT has announced that this line will be given priority and that CHF1.2 million will be spent on preparatory work in 2025. Between now and 2030, the Swiss government plans to subsidise the line to the tune of CHF47 million. This money is intended to cover the uncovered costs associated with its operation (train tracks, energy, personnel and rolling stock).
The subsidies do not include the purchase of new rolling stock, as “the link could be operated with the rolling stock currently in use from Zurich to Amsterdam”, said Sabrina Schellenberg, spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Railways.
More
More
UK and Switzerland open way for direct rail link
This content was published on
Swiss and UK governments outline plan to encourage train companies to launch services that could cut journey time to five hours.
The CHF47 million will come from the CO2 law, which initially provided for CHF30 million per year before Parliament reduced this sum to CHF10 million. This reduction is already a compromise in itself, the FOT points out, because the governing Federal Council wanted to end this contribution as part of its 2027-2029 financial plan.
Final decision in Parliament
The subsidy is intended to promote means of transport that emit less greenhouse gas. “Long-distance passenger services, particularly night trains, are being encouraged,” FOT spokesman Michael Müller told news agency Keystone-SDA.
More
More
Night trains from Switzerland face challenging revival
This content was published on
Night trains are regaining popularity, but the Basel-Amsterdam route reveals the railway’s struggle to meet growing demand.
However, the final decision will be taken by Parliament as part of the debate on the 2026 budget. Swiss Federal Railways has submitted only one application for a night train line: Basel-Copenhagen-Malmö. Only Switzerland is supporting this line through its railways operator. No other country is providing any subsidy for its construction, the spokesman added. The train would run three times a week.
At the same time, the FOT has spent CHF5 million in 2025 to approve the “Giruno” train model so that it can run at 250 km/h, compared with 200 km/h at present. The aim is to offer direct trains to Venice, Genoa and Bologna. Ultimately, time savings on the various routes are envisaged. Finally, CHF1.9 million has been spent this year on replacing the dining cars on the Zurich-Innsbruck-Graz line.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism
This content was published on
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination scepticism and a collapse in funding for vaccination campaigns pose a major threat to the health of the world's population.
High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
This content was published on
The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.
Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
This content was published on
Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.
Environment director warns of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland
This content was published on
The director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has warned of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland in an interview with SonntagsBlick on Sunday.
Gotthard traffic queue hits 11km at start of holiday season
This content was published on
The start of the summer holidays saw a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel on Saturday. Traffic jams between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri were up to 11 kilometres long early in the morning.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.