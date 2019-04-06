Young people around the world have been pressuring politicians to act on climate change, normally gathering on Fridays, a school day.

(© Keystone)

Thousands of people took part in climate strikes across Switzerland on Saturday, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

The largest crowds gathered in the Swiss capital, Bern, and Lausanne in the afternoon. More than 8,000 people answered the call of the climate strike movement in each of these cities, according to initial estimates. Protests in the northeastern city of St. Gallen and the central city of Lucerne drew 1,500 and 5,000 people respectively, according to organisers.

"The demands of the climate strike are ambitious, but necessary and feasible," explained Jan Burckhardt, a high school student from Bern. "It is purely a matter of will whether we listen to the voice of science or not."

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city centers of Aarau, Biel and Thun in the morning.



For the first time, the demonstrations were held on a Saturday rather than a Friday, in a bid to allow working adults to participate. Demonstrators of all ages came out to lend support to what marks the fourth climate strike staged in Switzerland.

+ What do Swiss scientists have to say on the issue?

Tens of thousands of people throughout Switzerland, particularly in university towns, took part in the last major event which was held on Mach 15. The movement demands action against climate change and global warming. It has been driven by youth and school-age children, with many scientists and parents rallying behind them.

The cities of Basel, Olten and Delsberg have declared a climate emergency. The canton of Vaud has done the same.

SDA-Keystone/ds

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram