Europe Defense Stocks Jump on Leaders’ Military Spending Pledge

(Bloomberg) — European defense stocks advanced, adding about $30 billion in market capitalization, on optimism around higher spending by the region. France’s CAC 40 Index briefly surpassed its May record closing high, while automakers rallied after comments that they would get some leeway in reaching emissions targets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1% by 12:31 p.m. in London with many defense stocks posting double-digit gains. Rheinmetall AG and Dassault Aviation SA rose as much as 19% while Saab AB advanced 15% at one point in early trading. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of European defense stocks rose as much as 16% to a record. It’s up over 50% so far this year.

“This is the trade of the quarter for sure,” said Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Global Asset Management. There’s going to be further momentum in sectors like tech and defense as the rally in European equities starts to become more concentrated, he said.

The Stoxx 600 autos subindex jumped 2% as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would grant carmakers a three-year window in which to hit carbon dioxide emissions targets that were originally set for this year. Meanwhile, France’s CAC 40 jumped as much as 1.6%, surpassing a record closing high hit in May. The Swiss Market Index also hit an all-time high.

The UK and France have been seeking to build what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a “coalition of the willing” to participate in peacekeeping forces and help reassure Kyiv about the durability of any peace. French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Figaro newspaper after a gathering of political leaders in London over the weekend that the EU should provide €200 billion ($209 billion) to boost its defense capabilities.

The prospect of a surge in defense spending by European countries has led to a sharp rally in the shares of companies involved in the sector. Rheinmetall, one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of material for land forces, has already gained over 80% so far this year and is up eleven-fold since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started three years ago.

Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said that public defense spending will rise sharply in coming years, even if peace in Ukraine remains a possibility for 2025, recent diplomatic clashes between allies notwithstanding.

“One senses a large consensus for Europe to take its future in its own hands, and that more military spending is coming,” he said.

Europe’s 2025 rally has boosted continent’s market value by about $100 billion so far this year, decisively outperforming the US stock market.

Easing euro-area inflation data published in morning trading boosted confidence on the disinflation trend in Europe and on upcoming interest-rate cuts from European Central Bank.

February saw the Stoxx Europe 600 extending its lead over the S&P 500 since the end of November. The European benchmark has outpaced its US peer by 10 percentage points over three months. The prospect of peace in Ukraine has been one of the drivers of the rally.

“There is currently no reason for the momentum in Europe to stop. When you look at the defiance some investors have towards US markets where growth is slowing down and the remaining doubts on China, Europe is a good place to rotate and redeploy capital,” said Enguerrand Artaz, a macro strategist and fund manager at La Financière de l’Echiquier in Paris.

Investors have diversified their exposure since the US elections, reducing holdings in expensive US stocks while increasing allocation toward Europe. The heavy rotation has extended in February as macro-economic surprises turned negative in the US, triggering growth worries, while the case for artificial intelligence spending has started to show some cracks.

European defense stocks are one of the main beneficiaries of this rotation, with military spending from the European bloc expected to increase drastically over the next few years.

For BAE Systems Plc, Europe’s largest weapons maker, defense spending has continued to strengthen over the past year, Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn said on a conference call last month.

The British aerospace and defense contractor said the UK’s plan to increase its military budgets will support its major submarine and frigate programs, and that it’s well positioned to benefit from weapons sales to NATO members.

“Our growth opportunities are significant and we remain focused on consistently executing our long term strategy to deliver top line growth, margin expansion and solid cash generation,” Woodburn said.

One question on investors’ minds is if the region’s defense companies have sufficient capacity available to ramp up output. Even in the event of a peace agreement, there’s a lack of industrial bandwidth available, meaning order books will remain full for years to come.

“The German industry can redeploy itself into the sector,” Artaz said.

On the equity research side, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by David Perry raised their price targets by an average of 25%, saying the Europe’s rearmament cycle was now “for real” and the US’ increasing reluctance to subsidize the region’s defense would lead to more at-home production and fewer imports.

“The events of the last two weeks have turbo-charged this thesis,” Perry wrote. “We believe that we will now enter a phase where valuation multiples increase, with earnings upgrades following in time.”

To be sure, other investors caution that the geopolitical instability might weigh on the economy and act as a drag on growth.

“Every day bring its lot of contradictory news and this uncertainty is starting to take its toll on the real economy, on investment decisions and consumption,” Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital in Paris, said referring to the European leaders’ summit in London.

“This is not a sustainable new driver for market: earnings, growth, tariffs, interest rates are what investors remain primarily focused on”.

Here’s what market participants are saying:

Emmanuel Cau, Head of European Equity Strategy at Barclays

“More than ever, the direction of travel for Europe seems towards more policy loosening, both fiscal and momentary, likely to be growth positive. And more defence spending seems the only way to go, likely to keep supporting defence stocks. Progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine still looks possible post the week end events, but shape and timing look very uncertain.

Overall, it may well turn out to be a positive for Europe to stand on its own two feet, but this will take time. In the meantime geopolitical risk has certainly gone up, fiscal capacity is constrained and tariffs threat looms. So the jury is still out on whether this watershed moment in global politics will result in a more integrated, more independent and ultimately stronger Europe down the road, or result in more fragmentation. A make or break moment for Europe.”

Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris

“The main ‘positive’ or rather silver lining in such a context is that European institutions have proved that they can be creative at times of existential crisis. If the so-called old continent does finally manage to speak as one, this would prove to be positive for European assets eventually. If not in absolute, in relative terms.”

Daniel Varela, CIO at Piguet Galland

‘’Despite the intense political news of the past three days, the likelihood of a ceasefire in the coming months remains high, which points to a short-term reduction in political risk and, consequently, a favorable reaction from the stock markets, particularly in Europe.

The impact on the European economy should be positive over the years and obviously defense stocks are expected to continue outperforming.

The prospect of a ceasefire or peace in Ukraine should indeed result in a continued recovery of European stock markets in 2025.”

Eli Mizrahi, Managing Partner of Targa 5 Advisors, in Geneva:

‘’The UK and France’s decision to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and work on a peace plan is a significant step toward strengthening European security. It demonstrates Europe’s commitment to stability and its willingness to take greater responsibility in the region’s future. This effort also comes at a sensitive time, as tensions have emerged between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Donald Trump over Trump’s position on military aid. Beyond its geopolitical impact, this initiative provides reassurance to markets by reducing uncertainty and reinforcing investor confidence. A strong and lasting security framework for Ukraine can help support economic resilience and long-term stability in Europe.”

Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France

“I think the markets are mainly taking focus on the fact that we are moving towards a ceasefire, we just don’t know what form it will take yet. If Europe finds itself alone in having to help Ukraine, it is clearly a challenge that can continue to benefit the value ​​of the defense sector.”

Gerry Fowler, Strategist at UBS AG

“European leaders have been increasingly recognising the increased urgency of self-reliance. Given the starting point is one of significant reliance in key areas like technology and defense, European political cohesion may be seen as a positive by longer term investors as it raises the likelihood that the reforms proposed by Draghi are implemented.

European countries have already committed to very large defense spending increases and this may accelerate further. The stocks have moved a long way to reflect this accelerated growth but while upward revisions continue, investors won’t worry too much about valuations.

