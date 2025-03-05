European Bonds Sell Off Amid German Market Swings: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Reverberations from global politics landed Wednesday on the German bond market, where plans for a massive expansion of defense spending spurred the worst selloff in years. American assets were docile by the standards of recent weeks, with stocks rebounding from a recent slide.
Wall Street remained focused on the latest developments around US tariffs and how that could impact the economy and Federal Reserve decisions. The S&P 500 rose over 1% as President Donald Trump decided to delay levies on Mexico and Canada’s automakers for a month. Treasuries saw small moves in a stark contrast to the plunge in their European counterparts. German bunds tumbled the most since 1990. The dollar fell 1%.
The market has been on a wild ride, and options traders expect more of that to come as traders assess the latest tariff developments and brace for Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. Options traders expect the S&P 500 to move 1.3% in either direction, in what would be the most for any jobs day since the regional bank turmoil in March 2023.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3%.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.27%. The dollar dropped against most major currencies.
Corporate Highlights:
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., a cybersecurity company, issued a worse-than-expected earnings outlook, signaling that it’s still recovering from a flawed software update that crashed millions of computers globally last year.
- Apple Inc. rolled out updated MacBook Air laptops and Mac Studio desktops, seeking to maintain a sales resurgence for the company’s computer line.
- Mars Inc. is selling $26 billion of US high-grade bonds on Wednesday to fund its acquisition of rival foodmaker Kellanova, the biggest bond sale of the year so far.
- Novo Nordisk A/S is following in rival Eli Lilly & Co.’s footsteps by selling its hit weight-loss drug Wegovy directly to US patients at a discount.
- Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. was cleared by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, ending months of uncertainty over the tie-up.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is struggling to meet investors’ lofty expectations. The retailer said revenue this year would grow 3% to 5%. Wall Street projected an average of $5.2 billion in annual sales, which would be a gain of about 5.5%.
- Foot Locker Inc., the struggling sneaker chain, faces limited direct exposure to new US-imposed tariffs, with executives calling their impact small to moderate.
- Oil refiner Phillips 66 is fighting back against activist investor Elliott Investment Management in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday
- Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Friday
- US jobs report, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday
- Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:58 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%
- The MSCI World Index rose 1.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%
- The euro rose 1.5% to $1.0790
- The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.2897
- The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.81 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $89,881.65
- Ether rose 1.9% to $2,219.35
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 30 basis points to 2.79%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.68%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $66.35 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,921.27 an ounce
