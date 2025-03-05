European Bonds Sell Off Amid German Market Swings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Reverberations from global politics landed Wednesday on the German bond market, where plans for a massive expansion of defense spending spurred the worst selloff in years. American assets were docile by the standards of recent weeks, with stocks rebounding from a recent slide.

Wall Street remained focused on the latest developments around US tariffs and how that could impact the economy and Federal Reserve decisions. The S&P 500 rose over 1% as President Donald Trump decided to delay levies on Mexico and Canada’s automakers for a month. Treasuries saw small moves in a stark contrast to the plunge in their European counterparts. German bunds tumbled the most since 1990. The dollar fell 1%.

The market has been on a wild ride, and options traders expect more of that to come as traders assess the latest tariff developments and brace for Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. Options traders expect the S&P 500 to move 1.3% in either direction, in what would be the most for any jobs day since the regional bank turmoil in March 2023.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.27%. The dollar dropped against most major currencies.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., a cybersecurity company, issued a worse-than-expected earnings outlook, signaling that it’s still recovering from a flawed software update that crashed millions of computers globally last year.

Apple Inc. rolled out updated MacBook Air laptops and Mac Studio desktops, seeking to maintain a sales resurgence for the company’s computer line.

Mars Inc. is selling $26 billion of US high-grade bonds on Wednesday to fund its acquisition of rival foodmaker Kellanova, the biggest bond sale of the year so far.

Novo Nordisk A/S is following in rival Eli Lilly & Co.’s footsteps by selling its hit weight-loss drug Wegovy directly to US patients at a discount.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. was cleared by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, ending months of uncertainty over the tie-up.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is struggling to meet investors’ lofty expectations. The retailer said revenue this year would grow 3% to 5%. Wall Street projected an average of $5.2 billion in annual sales, which would be a gain of about 5.5%.

Foot Locker Inc., the struggling sneaker chain, faces limited direct exposure to new US-imposed tariffs, with executives calling their impact small to moderate.

Oil refiner Phillips 66 is fighting back against activist investor Elliott Investment Management in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 2:58 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%

The euro rose 1.5% to $1.0790

The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.2897

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.7% to $89,881.65

Ether rose 1.9% to $2,219.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 30 basis points to 2.79%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $66.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,921.27 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

