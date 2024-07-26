Eurostar cancels a quarter of all services, urges against travel

LONDON (Reuters) -Eurostar said it would cancel a quarter of all services on its network and asked passengers to postpone their travel where possible on Friday after its rail services between London and Paris were disrupted by acts of vandalism in France.

Saboteurs struck France’s TGV high-speed train network in a series of pre-dawn attacks that caused chaos on the country’s busiest rail lines ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible,” Eurostar said in a statement.

Eurostar said it would cancel 25% of trains across its whole network on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier it said “coordinated malicious acts in France” had caused several cancellations and services coming into and out of Paris were having to use slower routes.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)