A year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture
It was a year of contrasts for Swiss agriculture. Good harvests replenished stocks, but low producer prices, pressure from imports and the appearance of new pests reduced yields on many farms.
According to the annual review published on Monday by the Agricultural Information Service, the balance sheet for crop production is positive: the vegetable harvest was good and the cereals sector recovered.
In the case of potatoes and fruit, too, high yields have enabled stocks to be replenished – although this has led to a fall in prices. In addition, farms had to contend with pressure from imports and new pests such as the beet weevil. In winegrowing, the crisis worsened.
Milk production was higher than the previous year, but pressure on prices increased. The alpine pasture season was affected by animal diseases and wolf attacks. Beef production stagnated and imports increased, but pig producers were able to hold their own. The honey harvest was above average.
