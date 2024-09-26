Afghan women continue to receive Swiss asylum

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Afghan women and girls will continue to be granted asylum in Switzerland after parliament rejected a motion to end a policy introduced in summer 2023.

The Senate decided by 25 votes to 14 with two abstentions to reject a proposal to end the policy from the ranks of the Radical Party. At the end of May, the House of Representatives rejected a motion with the same request by a majority of one vote. The motions are therefore off the table.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) decided to change the practice in July 2023 following a recommendation from the European Asylum Agency.

It justified the move by saying that the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan had steadily deteriorated since the Taliban came to power. The fundamental rights of women are severely restricted.

