Britain advises of heightened travel risk to Switzerland
Britain no longer considers Switzerland one of the safest travel destinations in the world. The British government advises vigilance due to increased theft and the global threat of terrorism.
The magazine Travel and Tour World was the first to report on the tightening of the rules.
The risk of theft is particularly high at Geneva Airport and on trains to and from Geneva.
The warning, which also affects countries like Germany, Italy, and Portugal, is part of a major update to travel advice for the Schengen Area. This is also related to stricter entry requirements following Brexit.
The British foreign ministry also draws attention to the severe penalties for possession, consumption, or smuggling of illegal drugs when considering travel to Switzerland. It notes that Swiss airports are equipped with “excellent technology.”
“British nationals were involved in accidents in the Swiss Alps and were hospitalised or killed,” the authority said.
Furthermore, the Foreign Travel AdviceExternal link points out the ban on face coverings in the cantons of Ticino and St Gallen.
