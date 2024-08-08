Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Canadian North Korea expert reportedly detained in Switzerland on espionage charges

geneva
Idyllic-looking Geneva is not a stranger to spy stories. Keystone
A former United Nations official from Canada who now works as a North Korea specialist has been detained in Switzerland on charges of spying, likely for China, media reports said on Thursday, citing unnamed intelligence sources.

The reports were part of a joint investigation by the German news outlet Der Spiegel, the Swiss media company Tamedia and North Korea-focused website NK News.

The Swiss attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

The suspect regularly travelled to China for his work as an environmental consultant before being arrested earlier in the spring on espionage charges, said NK News, an online outlet that has staff in the US, Europe and South Korea.

+ I spy: political snooping around international Geneva

It said it did not publish the official’s full name as he has not been convicted and authorities have not made public charges against him.

The person, in his 50s and a resident of Geneva, was in pretrial detainment for several months pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Swiss attorney general’s office, the NK News report said.

