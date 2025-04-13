The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Cassis meets Turkish foreign minister for talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine

Cassis meets Turkish minister: talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine
Cassis meets Turkish minister: talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Cassis meets Turkish foreign minister for talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine
Listening: Cassis meets Turkish foreign minister for talks on Syria, Gaza and Ukraine

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The talks discussed the situation in Syria and more generally in the Middle East, the “urgent need” for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the European security architecture, Cassis indicated on X.

“I hope for strengthened cooperation during the Swiss presidency next year of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” wrote Cassis, who is turning 64 and has been in government since September 2017.

+ Switzerland cancels Middle East humanitarian law conference

The meeting took place in Antalya, a tourist city where a diplomatic forum was held. Cassis arrived there (departing from Ankara) in the government’s new jet, which, however, presented problems. During take-off, one of the two engines showed a brief reduction in power. For safety reasons, the delegation from the Swiss foreign ministry will therefore return to Switzerland in another aircraft.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR