Switzerland cancels Middle East humanitarian law conference

Israel, which accused Switzerland of pursuing a “revisionist” approach that would lead to new obligations, and the United States, decided to boycott the meeting. According to Arab media reports, the Palestinians were about to do the same.
Switzerland had received a mandate from the UN General Assembly in September to organise the conference within six months.
Middle East conference in Geneva aims to revive international humanitarian law
The conference on the Middle East will focus on banning the forced displacement of people, among other issues. A non-binding declaration is expected.
