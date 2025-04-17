The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss foreign minister to visit Japan and China

Cassis' official visit to Japan and China
Cassis' official visit to Japan and China Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss foreign minister to visit Japan and China
Listening: Swiss foreign minister to visit Japan and China

Ignazio Cassis will be on an official visit to Japan and China next week. In China, the talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic challenges and current geopolitical issues.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The visit will begin in Japan, “a long-standing strategic partner of Switzerland in Asia, particularly in the areas of trade, research and innovation,” a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said. On Tuesday, Cassis will officially open Switzerland Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, together with a delegation of representatives of the Swiss scientific and business community.

More

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The following day in Tokyo, the head of the FDFA is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya focusing on major international issues and joint efforts to promote effective multilateralism. Formal meetings are also planned with representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

This year Switzerland celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, the FDFA stated. On April 24, Cassis will be in Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi focusing on current geopolitical events and international issues of common interest. He will also take part in the China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT) in Beijing, where he will meet with executives from Swiss machine tool companies.

More

The trip will end in Shanghai on April 25 with a visit to Schindler, “a pioneer company in the development of economic relations between Switzerland and China”, the note states. The head of the FDFA will take advantage of his presence to meet representatives of the Swiss community.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

More

Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

This content was published on Swiss imports and exports reached new heights in the first quarter, driven by the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. Shipments to the US rose sharply.

Read more: Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR