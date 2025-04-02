Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake

CHF 2.5 million from Switzerland for earthquake victims in Myanmar Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is sending CHF2.5 million ($2.8 million) in aid to Myanmar after a devastating earthquake. Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists will also be deployed to assist UN organisations on the ground.

Deutsch de 2,5 Millionen Franken aus der Schweiz für Erdbeben-Opfer in Myanmar

The foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that CHF500,000 will be allocated from the budget of the Cooperation Office of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Yangon, while CHF2 million will come from the Humanitarian Aid Emergency Fund.

The funds will support humanitarian efforts by the UN and local SDC partners in the affected areas, providing emergency shelters, drinking water, food and medical care in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the latest official figures from the foreign ministry, Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar claimed over 2,000 lives and injured more than 3,400 people. The death toll is expected to rise.

