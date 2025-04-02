Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Switzerland is sending CHF2.5 million ($2.8 million) in aid to Myanmar after a devastating earthquake. Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists will also be deployed to assist UN organisations on the ground.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
2,5 Millionen Franken aus der Schweiz für Erdbeben-Opfer in Myanmar
Original
The foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that CHF500,000 will be allocated from the budget of the Cooperation Office of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Yangon, while CHF2 million will come from the Humanitarian Aid Emergency Fund.
The funds will support humanitarian efforts by the UN and local SDC partners in the affected areas, providing emergency shelters, drinking water, food and medical care in the Southeast Asian country.
According to the latest official figures from the foreign ministry, Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar claimed over 2,000 lives and injured more than 3,400 people. The death toll is expected to rise.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Plans materialise for new particle accelerator in Geneva
This content was published on
Preparations for a huge new particle accelerator in Geneva have reached a milestone. After several years of work, a feasibility study for the project has now been finalised.
This content was published on
The number of business start-ups in Switzerland accelerated in the first three months of the year, with entrepreneurs being particularly dynamic in Central Switzerland, Basel and Geneva.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.