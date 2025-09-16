Swiss parliament greenlights participation in EU asylum solidarity mechanism

Councillors approve participation in EU asylum solidarity mechanism Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland should in principle be able to participate in the European Union’s asylum solidarity mechanism. Both houses of parliament have now agreed to this.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Räte heissen Teilnahme an EU-Asyl-Solidaritätsmechanismus gut Original Read more: Räte heissen Teilnahme an EU-Asyl-Solidaritätsmechanismus gut

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss House of Representatives approved the bill to adopt provisions from the EU asylum and migration pact, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, on Tuesday by 101 votes to 72, with 22 abstentions. The votes against came from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party with abstentions from the Greens and Radical-Liberal party.

In the first round of consultations in June, the House did not want to hear anything about the bill. The Senate, on the other hand, had voted in favour, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, the core of the bill.

This is intended to relieve the burden on individual EU member states when a large number of refugees and migrants arrive. It is intended to share responsibility for managing an influx of refugees and migrants including providing financial support and operational assistance.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.