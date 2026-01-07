Data reveals historic shipments of Venezuelan gold to Switzerland

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holding a gold ingot Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Venezuela delivered 127 tons of gold to Switzerland 10 years ago in an act of desperation to avoid bankruptcy, according to analysis of customs data by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

4 minutes

RTS Other languages: 2 EN original Português pt Registros revelam remessas históricas de ouro venezuelano para a Suíça Read more: Registros revelam remessas históricas de ouro venezuelano para a Suíça

Русский ru Как Венесуэла вывозила золото в Швейцарию Read more: Как Венесуэла вывозила золото в Швейцарию

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Between 2012 and 2016, Venezuela discreetly transferred part of its gold reserves to Switzerland for processing, certification, and subsequent transport. This is one of the largest gold shipments in recent decades. Since 2017, no more gold from the South American country has arrived in Switzerland.

+ Tariff negotiations highlight Swiss rfole as global gold hub

The haul of gold was worth nearly CHF4.7 billion at the time. The shipments took place under the regime of the now-imprisoned former president, Nicolás Maduro.

While the government has remained silent regarding the gold transfer, the deliveries have been proven thanks to Swiss customs statistics. Imports and exports are recorded by customs authorities.

The gold delivered to Switzerland originated from the Central Bank of Venezuela. The bank has reduced its gold reserves by more than half in recent years; some of this gold ended up in Switzerland and was subsequently transferred to other countries.

More

More The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold This content was published on Switzerland’s imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions. Read more: The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold

Switzerland is an international hub for gold. Several refineries in our country melt gold into various ingot sizes. After remelting, Venezuelan gold was likely transported to other countries, such as Britain, which is also a major gold hub. Venezuela also sold significant amounts of gold to Turkey.

At the time, this did not violate any sanctions. But such transactions have since become difficult after the Swiss government strengthened financial transaction regulations in 2018, to align with the European Union.

By transferring gold reserves abroad, Maduro’s government aimed to avert state bankruptcy. Some of the gold was sold, with some used as collateral for loans.

In 2014, a severe economic crisis gripped the country. Following the collapse of oil prices, gross domestic product (GDP) plummeted by 80%. The country could only obtain new loans against collateral, which is why the gold had to be urgently transferred abroad.

The attempt to avoid state bankruptcy by moving gold reserves abroad failed. By 2017, Venezuela could no longer meet its obligations and could neither repay its debts nor pay the corresponding interest.

External debt is estimated at $170 billion. The debt burden is equivalent to twice the country’s GDP. Venezuela is therefore bankrupt.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has become an extremely poor country. As a result, trade with Switzerland has completely collapsed. In 2024, Switzerland delivered goods worth barely CHF36 million to Venezuela – 90% less than ten years ago. Swiss companies hardly do business with Venezuela anymore as the risk of default seems too high. Added to this are the looming threat of United States economic sanctions. Venezuela has become insignificant in terms of trade with Switzerland.

More

More Foreign Affairs Swiss government freezes assets tied to Venezuela’s Maduro This content was published on Switzerland has frozen assets linked to Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela following arrest by the US. Read more: Swiss government freezes assets tied to Venezuela’s Maduro

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Popular Stories Most Discussed