Swiss major-general named acting head of UN observer force in Golan Heights

Gauchat is also currently head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO). Keystone-SDA

Major-General Patrick Gauchat has been appointed acting head of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, which was annexed by Israel in 1981, the Swiss government announced on Monday.

The UN had asked Gauchat to take over command of UNDOF in addition to his current role as head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO).

He will perform this function ad interim, until the new force commander, who was recently appointed by the UN Secretary-General, takes up her duties.

UNDOF was set up by the UN Security Council in 1974 to monitor the ceasefire and withdrawal agreement between the Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights following the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

