French President Macron defends multilateralism in WEF speech

Emmanuel Macron defends multilateralism at the WEF Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

French President Emmanuel Macron defended multilateralism at the WEF on Tuesday, in a much-anticipated speech following some of his strongest reactions to US President Donald Trump's threats. He spoke in English, wearing sunglasses due to an eye infection.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Emmanuel Macron défend le multilatéralisme au WEF Original Read more: Emmanuel Macron défend le multilatéralisme au WEF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“It is a time of peace, stability and predictability so let’s try to address the key challenges in the world in a few minutes time,” Macron said sarcastically at the start of his speech at the World Economic Forum.

The French President called for the promotion of multilateralism, which has been weakened by the current order in which the “law of the strongest seems to reign”. Like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he advocated for an independent Europe. Today it is lagging behind and too “naive” in economic terms.

More

More Foreign Affairs Davos turns into ‘Little America’ This content was published on As the weeklong annual meeting of the WEF starts in Davos, an explainer on what everyone will be talking about. Read more: Davos turns into ‘Little America’

Macron also wants to see an end to tariffs between the United States and Europe. He regretted the use of the “anti-coercion instrument” if US President Donald Trump maintains his surtaxes.

“We do believe that we need more growth, we need more

stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies,”

Macron told the audience.

Firm response

The French head of state also stood behind the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland and the decision to send troops to the Arctic island alongside Germany in particular.

France was the first major country to say a clear “no” to the American invitation to a “Board of Peace”, which looks like a substitute for the United Nations, but would be completely in the hands of Donald Trump.

Trump reacted to this refusal by mocking his French counterpart, whom “nobody wants because his term of office is about to end”, and by raising the spectre of 200% tariffs on wine and champagne.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories