French President Emmanuel Macron to attend WEF in Davos

French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the World Economic Forum next Tuesday, the Elysée announced on Wednesday. No information was given on a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump, who is due to speak at Davos on Wednesday.

The French president will “present his vision of the major economic and geopolitical issues” and “the priorities of the French presidency of the G7” with a view to the Evian summit in June, according to the French government.

Accompanied by a delegation of start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises, the French head of state will also “recall the fundamentals of France’s attractiveness and the priorities of our agenda for the European Union, at a time when it must live up to its role as a trading power”, added the president’s office.

Emmanuel Macron’s entourage did not say whether he would be meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump at Davos, where he is due to give a speech on Wednesday that will be closely watched. A person close to the French president did not rule out the possibility that he might linger on Wednesday to take part in possible meetings on Ukraine, particularly with the US President.

Emmanuel Macron attended the WEF in Davos in 2018 and 2024.

