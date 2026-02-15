Geneva to host US-Iran talks
The Gulf state of Oman will host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week. Switzerland’s foreign ministry has confirmed the information to the Keystone-SDA news agency, following an earlier report by Reuters.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“The foreign ministry remains in contact with all sides and has reiterated its readiness to support any diplomatic effort aimed at promoting de-escalation,” Nicolas Bideau, the ministry’s head of communications, told Keystone‑SDA.
More
Without the US, nuclear talks between Iran and Europe make fragile progress
Bideau added that “Switzerland welcomes and supports these talks.”
Iran is prepared to consider compromises with the United States in a bid to reach a deal on its nuclear programme, Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, told the BBC on Sunday. But Washington must also be ready to discuss lifting sanctions on Iran, the senior diplomat said.
More
Need a diplomatic messenger? Switzerland is eager to help
US diplomats have accused Iran of having little real interest in negotiating, but Takht‑Ravanchi insists the ball is now in Washington’s court. “If they are sincere, I’m confident we will be on the path to an agreement,” the deputy foreign minister said.
+ Escalation of violence in Iran becomes test of character for SwitzerlandExternal link
A major wave of protests against the Iranian government was violently suppressed in early January, with human rights groups reporting that thousands of demonstrators were killed.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.