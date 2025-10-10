Ignazio Cassis welcomes his Chinese counterpart to Ticino
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in Bellinzona on Friday for the fourth round of strategic talks between Switzerland and China.
This Chinese visit to Switzerland also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Max Petitpierre’s Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to recognise Mao’s People’s Republic in 1950.
At the end of their discussions, the two ministers are due to present a joint declaration in a room at Castelgrande, the most imposing of the three medieval castles in Ticino.
