Jacques Gerber to oversee Switzerland’s consolidated Ukraine country programme

Jura-born Gerber will head the joint working group of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) responsible for setting up the Ukraine programme.
He will leave the Jura government before the end of the legislature and a by-election will be held to replace him.
Over the next twelve years (by 2036), the Federal Council intends to provide CHF5 billion in support to Ukraine and the wider region, including CHF1.5 billion for the 2025–28 period.
In June, the Federal Council reaffirmed that Switzerland’s private sector should play a key role in Ukraine’s recovery efforts. With a stimulus programme providing CHF500 million in funding over a four-year period, the government intends to create incentives for private investment in Ukraine recovery efforts by Swiss companies, thus ensuring visible ‘Swissness’.
Ukrainian refugees receiving skills training in Switzerland may also subsequently provide expertise to help rebuild Ukraine.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
