Switzerland to extend S status for Ukrainians until March 2026

The government activated S status on March 12, 2022, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has decided to extend the S protection status of people from Ukraine until March 4, 2026. Support measures for beneficiaries of this status are also being maintained.

The government opted for an extension because the situation in Ukraine has not yet stabilised on a lasting basis, it explained in a press release on Wednesday. This measure clarifies the situation for those concerned, as well as for cantons, municipalities and employers.

In view of the need for further action in the field of integration, particularly in the workplace, the government has also extended the support measures. These focus on language acquisition and access to training and the job market.

The government activated S status on March 12, 2022, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. By the end of August 2024, some 66,000 people had been granted S status in Switzerland.

