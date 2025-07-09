Plaintiffs take Khaled Nezzar case to European Court of Human Rights
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Plaintiffs take Khaled Nezzar case to European Court of Human Rights
Two plaintiffs in a serious war crimes case against former Algerian Defence Minister Khaled Nezzar have filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court had closed the case after the death of Nezzar in 2023, accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Affaire Nezzar: deux plaignants saisissent la Cour de Strasbourg
Original
The two plaintiffs filed their case with the Strasbourg court on July 8. They believe that Switzerland has violated their right to a fair trial, the Geneva-based NGO Trial International said on Tuesday. They denounce the slowness of the Swiss investigation, which they described as a “denial of justice”.
After appeals, the Federal Criminal Court ruled in March 2024 that the long periods of inactivity in this case and the succession of five prosecutors did not constitute violations of the obligations towards the plaintiffs.
The proceedings in the case, which date back to the 1990s, were opened in Switzerland in 2011 following a complaint by Trial International. As Algeria’s defence minister, Nezzar had authority over the army, which perpetrated abuses such as torture and extrajudicial executions.
More
More
Algerian ex-defence minister charged with war crimes
This content was published on
Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General has indicted former Algerian Defence Minister Khaled Nezzar for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
An indictment was not filed until August 2023, four months before the former defence minister’s death. The Swiss proceedings were then dismissed without prejudice, even though a trial was scheduled for June 2024.
According to the plaintiffs’ lawyers, there was no real desire to prosecute the accused. “We denounce the organisational shortcomings and political interference in this case, which are documented in the file,” they said.
Trial International is calling for more resources to be allocated to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and for guarantees that trials take place within a reasonable timeframe for plaintiffs in cases linked to international crimes.
More
More
Swiss-indicted Algerian military figure dies
This content was published on
Former Algerian Defence Minister Khaled Nezzar, who was being prosecuted in Switzerland for crimes against humanity, died on Friday at the age of 86.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The chic resort of St Moritz in southeastern Switzerland has registered "summer" as a trademark under the name "St Summer". The resort in canton Graubünden is launching a campaign to strengthen its summer business.
Swiss authorities report progress on station access for people with reduced mobility
This content was published on
The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) said on Wednesday that 43 stations had been adapted for people with reduced mobility last year. The vast majority of rail travellers (82%) now benefit from easier access to stations, it says.
This content was published on
The prices of homes and apartments in Switzerland rose again in June. In the Lake Geneva region, prices of detached houses rose sharply. Meanwhile, in Zurich and its surrounding region the opposite trend was observed.
Crowded airports expected in Switzerland this summer
This content was published on
Switzerland's main airports are preparing for a busy summer holiday period. A number of changes have been introduced to improve passenger flows that are expected to be well above average in July and August.
Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents
This content was published on
Zurich police have investigated 48 cases of fan violence at stadiums in the Swiss city since last autumn and arrested a total of 38 people, Swiss public television, SRF, reports.
Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down
This content was published on
The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.