How do restrictions on internet access affect you? 

I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.

Internet shutdowns and blackouts can disrupt daily life, threaten safety, skew elections and damage economies.

Today, major restrictions are imposed External linkfor example in China, where Google, Facebook and other social media platforms are blocked; in Iran, which cut access and banned social media during the Iran-Israel war in 2025; and in Russia, where authorities tightened controls on sites and virtual private networks (VPNs) which mask an IP address after the invasion of Ukraine.

Freedom House estimated in 2022 that in 76% of countries worldwide, individuals were arrested or imprisoned for what they posted online.

Have you faced bans, blocks or shutdowns? How did it affect you? Share your story in the comments below.

