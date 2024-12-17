Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Parliament votes to ban Shia militia Hezbollah in Switzerland

Parliament wants to ban Shia militia Hezbollah in Switzerland
Parliament wants to ban Shia militia Hezbollah in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Parliament votes to ban Shia militia Hezbollah in Switzerland
Listening: Parliament votes to ban Shia militia Hezbollah in Switzerland

Swiss lawmakers want to ban the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah in addition to the Palestinian organisation Hamas.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted on this measure on Tuesday.

It adopted a corresponding motion from its Security Policy Committee by 126 votes to 20 with 41 abstentions. The Senate had approved an identical motion last week by 31 votes to one with ten abstentions. The motions will now go to the government for implementation.

+ What does a Hamas ban mean for neutral Switzerland?

Hezbollah, like Hamas, is a radical Islamic terrorist organisation that is responsible for numerous acts of violence and human rights violations, the parliamentary committee argued in its motion.

Only the Al-Qaeda and IS groups are currently banned by law in Switzerland. Last week, both chambers of parliament approved the federal law banning Hamas.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR