Poll suggests Donald Trump has many fans in Switzerland

US opinion polls show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump virtually even ahead of the November 5 election. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Around a quarter of Swiss citizens would vote for Donald Trump if they had the chance, according to a recent poll. This percentage is higher than in many other European countries.

An online survey published on Monday found that 61% of Swiss people would support the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. A quarter (25%) would vote for Republican Donald Trump. In western Europe, only the United Kingdom and Greece, showed greater support for Trump: 27% and 33%, respectively.

The global survey of 41,000 adults in 43 countries was conducted in October by Gallup.

In Denmark, however, only 4% of citizens would vote for Trump, compared with 7% in Finland and Norway, 11% in the Netherlands, 13% in Germany and France, 16% in Austria and 18% in Italy.

By contrast, support for Trump is high in eastern Europe: in Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria almost half of those questioned would vote for the former US president.

Gallup also asked whether the image of the United States in the world would improve or deteriorate with Trump. In general only 19% of those questioned thought it would improve with Trump.

On this question, the Swiss were more critical of the Republican candidate: 16% said that the image of the US would be more positive if he is elected, while 59% expected it to worsen.

