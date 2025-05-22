President of Kosovo praises diaspora during Swiss state visit

Warm words during the state visit by the President of Kosovo Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter spoke of the role of the Kosovar diaspora in the mutual relationship between the two countries.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovos Original Read more: Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovos

Both presidents mentioned the large Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland on Wednesday in Bern. Keller-Sutter explained that the 160,000 or 250,000 people from the Balkan state, depending on how they are counted, are an integral part of Switzerland and its economic life.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Justice Minister Beat Jans exchanged views with Sadriu. In addition to the geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine, they also discussed police cooperation.

More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo The two small mountain countries are linked by a dense network of relationships: political, economic, historical, but above all human. Read more: Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo

Sadriu expressed her gratitude to Switzerland for its solidarity during the war in Kosovo. The numerous spectators at the parliament square during the state reception showed that the diaspora shared this view.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative