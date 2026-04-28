Swiss court case against absent Karimova discontinued
A Swiss court has discontinued proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan, because she is not allowed to leave the central Asian country.
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But the Federal Criminal Court case against Swiss bank Lombard Odier and a former asset manager will go ahead.
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The presiding judge of the criminal chamber opened his decision on Tuesday morning. He justified the dismissal of the case by stating that Karimova is not allowed to leave the country until the statute of limitations has expired.
Karimova is serving a prison sentence in her home country until December 2028 and the Uzbek authorities are refusing to allow her to leave the country before she has served her sentence.
The statute of limitations for the offences alleged by the Office of the Attorney General – in particular money laundering, corruption and participation in a criminal organisation – expires in the course of 2028.
In these circumstances, the court ruled that no judgement could be passed before the statute of limitations expires.
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Uzbek former first daughter goes on trial in Switzerland
Translated from German with AI/mga
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